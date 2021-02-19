Okyeame Kwame’s “Yeeko” hits 1million Youtube Streams

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Kwame Nsiah-Apau known as Okyeame Kwame new song “Yeeko” featuring Afrobeats artiste Kuami Eugene has hit 1 million streams on YouTube.

The release of the video a month ago went viral after the artist revealed that he recorded the entire visual of his song in his own house using an iPhone.

According to Okyeame Kwame, he decided to try something new with his “Yeekoo” song which made him shot the video and directed the song using a phone.

“I directed this video myself and partly shot some footage. We mostly used phones because we wanted them to be as natural as possible.

My favorite part of the video is when @mrsokyeame came to take her phone and killed the whole vibe #Yeeko, he revealed on social media.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke