MEGHIS Wins World Robotic Championship Again

The Methodist Girls Senior High School, Manfe- Akuapem in the Eastern Region has emerged winner of the World Robotic Competition for the second time.

The school presented 13 second-year students in the robotic clubs to participate and emerged as winners of the World Robotics and Coding competition which was held virtual by Intelik/ Robogroup from the USA due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Methodist Girls emerged as winners after going through six competitive stages of the final competition. The World Robotic and Coding Competition was made up of 12 regional groups from Africa, Europe, Asia, North and South America.

The competition equipped the students with knowledge in problem-solving, critical thinking, and the use of virtual platforms which is a tool for learning in the 21st century.

The grand finale was between Methodist Girls and Avenues FLL MG Team from World school based in New York, USA.

The Deputy Director-General, GES, Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh congratulated the MEGHIS for emerging as winners for the second time.

“ Your achievement will go down into the archives and your name and that of the school have been written in gold for the generations unborn to learn from”.

He added, “ keep your heads high and remain focused on your studies as your prowess to excel in academic pursuit beyond the shores of Ghana

By Prince Fiifi Yorke