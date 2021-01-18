Ololo Express Unveils Camidoh As Brand Ambassador

Camidoh

Camidoh, a well-known afrobeat artiste, who has worked with a number of music icons, has been unveiled as brand ambassador for Ololo Express, a digital shopping and retail centre.

The company chose Camidoh after taking time to study his lifestyle in the creative industry; his marketability prowess among others gave him the notch above other personalities that were closely watched.

The For My Lover hitmaker is expected to use his brand to promote and market the company as well as spearhead key initiatives to be introduced by the company.

Camidoh, who was extremely excited about the ambassadorial deal with Ololo Express indicated his readiness to assist the company in its activities.

With his knowledge and appreciation of marketing, online presence, passion and a sense of professionalism in his endeavour, Camidoh has proven to be the best influencer for the job.

Within the last half a decade, he has earned an impressive critical acclamation to his name as he’s been able to front numerous non-governmental organisations delivering nothing but success.

Offering the best and secured online store with prompt express delivery to their customers, Ololo Express is a typical Ghanaian marketing and online shopping centre that provide amazing shopping experience with pliable payment options and guarantee an awesome service to all their shoppers.

They deal in quality products from world renowned manufacturers, ranging from food items, household goods, electrical home appliances and variety of items at the most affordable prices.

The 24 hours online shopping centre is located at East Legon, Adjirigano in Accra.