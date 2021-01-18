GMA-USA Gets New Board Members

Kwasi Aboagye

The organisers of the Ghana Music Awards-USA have announced 11 music stakeholders as the new board of directors of the awards scheme.

GMA–USA is one of the most popular award ceremonies on Ghana’s entertainment calendar.

The awards scheme seeks to foster the development of the Ghanaian music industry and reward those in the industry who are working hard to project Ghanaian music, art and culture to the diaspora.

The first edition was held both in Ghana and the USA on October 10, 2020. The second edition is promised to be full of excitement.

The new board members are made up of radio personalities, music producers, artiste managers, accomplished DJs, event organisers among others.

The new board has the host of Peace FM entertainment review programme, Kwasi Aboagye, as its chairman.

According to organisers of the awards, Kwasi Aboagye’s role as the board chairman takes effect immediately, adding that he would chair the board for the second and third editions of the awards ceremony in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The newly elected board chairman however, declared his unflinching support for the awards scheme as well as expressing his commitment to projecting the awards ceremony to a new light.

He promised to collaborate with other experts on the board and see to it that the goals and objectives of the board are met judiciously.

Other members of the board include Frank Owusu – Presenter Hitz FM, artiste manager and staff of Creative Arts – Ghana, Yaw Ansah – CEO Highlife Media USA, Isaac Donkor – CEO Adinkra Radio NY, USA, Kwame Micky – Music Producer and Manager – USA, Kusi Mensah Capito – Executive Communication Director GMA-USA

and MzGee – Broadcast journalist – Media General and Country Representative – Ghana Music Awards USA.

The rest are Nathan Pryce – US-based musician and producer, Papa Bills – Producer Adom FM – Ghana, Kwesi Ernest – CEO Media Excel Ghana, Dennis Boafo – CEO Dons Music Production/ Ghana Music Awards USA and Vida Bonsu – Radio presenter, producer at Highlife Media, and Board Secretary.

By George Clifford Owusu