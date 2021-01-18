CHY Century Heng Yue Group Goes To EOCO

Mrs. Deborah Mawuse Agyemfrah

Deputy Director General, Legal, of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Deborah Mawuse Agyemfrah, has indicated that the case involving CHY Century Heng Yue Group Limited and SAIRUI E-Commerce Ghana Limited has been referred to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

In a press release dated January 8, 2021, the SEC cautioned the general public against doing business with CHY Century Heng Yue Group Limited and SAIRUI E-Commerce Ghana Limited, as the two were not licenced by the SEC to carry out capital market activities.

According to the SEC, it had for some time now been receiving complaints about the activities of CHY Century Heng Yue Group Limited from dissatisfied and concerned citizens, with the number of complaints via phone calls and emails rising to about 50 a day.

Responding to questions about why the SEC had not shut down the operations of both companies, Mrs. Agyemfrah said the SEC’s mandate among other things, required that it cautioned the public and notified law enforcement agencies of the activities of such unlicenced companies.

“What the SEC has done after warning the public, is to inform law enforcement agencies to carry out their own investigations and take whatever steps they have to take to protect the Ghanaian investor. We have our mandate, and our mandate requires that for an entity that is not licenced by us, we do not shut them down, but rather we inform the appropriate authorities on what we have uncovered. They then can take whatever action they want to take,” she said.

– Citibusinessnews