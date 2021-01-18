Wilmina Collaborates With Minister Igwe On New Song

Wilhermina Kwatemaah

Gospel artiste, Wilhermina Kwatemaah, known in the gospel music circles as Wilmina, has officially released her much-awaited latest single Miracle, featuring Nigerian Minister Igwe.

The official video to promote the song will be premiered on 4Syte TV.

The new single produced and marketed by Media Excel Production, will thrill gospel music loving fans in Ghana and beyond.

The song, which was released a few days ago, highlights God’s abundant grace, kindness and tender mercies.

The management of Media Excel said the new single was meant to pave way for Wilmina’s upcoming album which would be ready later in the year.

BEATWAVES gathered that the song offers great inspiration to all Christians and was recorded to encourage people to come closer to God.

Ever since the gospel singer joined the gospel music industry some years back, she has been accepted as a great singer whose educative and inspiring songs have had a positive impact on the lives of many who love to follow Christ.

Wilmina, who is also a worship leader and philanthropist, based in Longford in Ireland, claimed that she is not in the gospel music industry to compete with anybody but to promote the work of God through music.

She is optimistic that the release of her new song will shoot her image into the global gospel music arena and give her the needed recognition to evangelise the word of God through her songs.

Born on April 3, 1982, Wilmina is a product of Apam Secondary School.

After secondary education, she went back to the Netherlands to further her education. While at the Netherlands, Wilmina met Pastor Benjamin Kwadjo Fordjour and got married. God has blessed them with five beautiful girls.

Wilmina released her first official album titled Presence in the year 2017. The album carried a strong wave in the Belgium gospel music industry.

Follow Wilmina music on all social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @WiminaMusic.

By George Clifford Owusu