OMJ Soccerfest Ends On High Note

OMJ CEO presenting the trophy to Konkonuru Team Captain

The much anticipated second edition of OMJ SoccerFest competition brought a great display of sportsmanship, talents, honour and a great deal of excitement to the people of Akuapem South in the Eastern Region over the weekend.

The 12-team tournament saw Oboadaka (the host town), Aburi, Kitaase, Gyankama, Yaw Duodu, Nsakye, Pokrom, Ahwerease, Dunpong, Pakro, Berekusu and Konkonuru, the defending champions battle for the ultimate prize.

The competition, which lasted for two days, saw Oboadaka, Aburi, Kitaase, and Konkonuru battle in the semifinals of the competition. The entire competition was climaxed with a cracker of game between Konkonuru, the defending champions, and Oboadaka, the host town for the tournament. Konkonuru triumphed 1-0 over Oboadaka from the penalty spot taken by skipper Abesiwa Agyiri.

This has set Konkonuru as winners for the first two consecutive SoccerFest tournament for the Akuapem South, indicating their superiority in the region in terms of association football.

All three prestigious individual performance awards i.e. Golden Boot award, Golden Gloves award as well as the MVP award were received by Anthony Koomson, Thomas Kwabena Osae and Thomas Duah, all from Team Konkonuru respectively.

Abesiwa Agyri was adjudged the Most Promising Player after a great performance.

The quality of the event was evident by the personalities within the football fraternity who, by their knowledge and ideas, supported the project. Personalities such as Coach Vincent Abiw, Coach Barnabas Awuni of WAFA, Coach Kartey of Mobile Phone FC, and a number of scouts, football coaches, football agents and football administrators, as well as the media massed-up at the event at Oboadaka.

The CEO of OMJ Foundation, Osei Mensah, presented the Golden Trophy to the champions and encouraged them together with the other participating teams to work even harder ahead of the next SoccerFest competition.