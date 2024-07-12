Mbappé Shirt In Hot Demand

Real Madrid fans buying Kylian Mbappé shirts will have to wait up to “six additional weeks” to receive them, the club said yesterday, blaming the delay on high demand from supporters.

Mbappé will be presented as a Madrid player at the Bernabéu on Tuesday after joining the club on a five-year deal.

Madrid announced the much-anticipated agreement to sign Mbappé on June 3, but the player only officially joined the club on July 1 after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired.

The LaLiga champions made their new 2024-25 kits available to purchase with Mbappé’s name for the first time on Thursday, after confirming that the player will wear the vacant No. 9 shirt this season.

Madrid also said midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will wear the No. 6 and Federico Valverde will wear the No. 8, while Aurélien Tchouaméni takes the No. 14 and Turkey sensation Arda Güler will wear the No. 15.

However, fans hoping to get their hands on an Mbappé shirt will have to be patient.

“Due to the current high demand, items from this collection may have a delivery delay of up to 4-6 additional weeks, regardless of the shipping method selected,” Madrid’s official online store said yesterday.

“This delay will affect both orders exclusive to the Mbappé collection and those combining products from the Mbappé collection with other products from the online store.”

An “authentic” Mbappé H=home 2024-25 white, short-sleeved shirt — as worn by players — retails at $215, while a standard Mbappé home 2024-25 shirt costs $150.