OmniBSIC Bank’s Quarterly Health Walk Marks ‘X Edition’

A scene during the walk

OmniBSIC Bank has successfully hosted the 10th edition (X Edition) of its industryleading Quarterly Health Walk, a flagship initiative that continues to set the standard for corporate wellness, community engagement and business support.

Held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the landmark edition attracted customers, corporate partners, staff, families, and members of the public.

What began as a post-pandemic staff wellness initiative has evolved into one of Ghana’s most prominent corporate health platforms, blending fitness, business visibility, and networking.

Participants set off on the now-traditional early morning walk at 6:00 a.m. along designated routes before converging at the stadium, which transformed into a vibrant, festival-style gathering featuring interactive brand activations, games, live music, and networking opportunities.

Beyond the fitness element, the event hosted a curated Vendor Exhibition showcasing businesses across aviation, agriculture, fashion, healthcare, food and beverage, and other sectors.

The exhibition provided meaningful exposure for participating businesses while reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to supporting business growth alongside health and wellness.

At the inaugural edition, Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Daniel Asiedu, underscored the Bank’s long-term intent: “This initiative was designed to endure. From the outset, our commitment has been to embed wellness into our corporate culture for the long term. Ten editions later, the Health Walk has delivered on that vision, growing in scale and impact with each quarter.”

The Health Walk Committee Chairperson, Mrs. Akyaa Afreh Arhin Addo-Kufuor, traced the programme’s origins to rising health risks associated with lifestyle, particularly during the COVID-19 period.“We recognised the need to respond proactively to sedentary work patterns and lifestyle conditions. What began as an internal intervention was intentionally expanded to include customers and the wider public. Each edition builds on the last, and the 10th reflects our commitment to continuous improvement.”