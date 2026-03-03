Elche, Espanyol Game Halted Over Alleged Racist Remark

Omar El Hilali and Rafa Mir

Sunday’s La Liga encounter between Elche CF and RCD Espanyol was temporarily suspended for three minutes after an allegation of racism, according to the referee’s official report.

Match referee Iosu Galech Apezteguia stated that he halted proceedings in the 78th minute after Espanyol defender reported that Elche forward Rafa Mir had made a racist comment towards him.

Under Uefa’s anti-racism protocol, a referee is required to stop the game if a player reports alleged racist abuse and then inform the fourth official while the matter is assessed. The match resumed after a brief delay.

Espanyol later posted a photo of the 22-year-old Spain-born Morocco international on social media with the message “with you” in a show of solidarity.

La Liga issued a firm statement condemning any form of racism. “We condemn any racist act. On the field and off it, there is no place for those who hate,” the league said.

Elche also denounced discrimination but urged caution, citing what it described as an “absence of evidence” at this stage.

The match ultimately ended 2-2, with Mir converting a dramatic 90th-minute penalty to salvage a point for the hosts.

The incident follows another high-profile case in European football. During a recent Champions League play-off between Real Madrid and Benfica, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr reported alleged racist abuse by Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni.

Prestianni denied the allegation but was handed a one-match suspension by Uefa pending a full investigation, with the possibility of further sanctions once proceedings are complete.

Vinicius has been the target of several racist incidents during his career in Spain. In one landmark ruling, five individuals received suspended prison sentences in May 2025 for racially abusing the Brazilian during a 2022 match against Real Valladolid — a decision widely described as unprecedented in Spanish football.

Sunday’s events add to ongoing concerns about racism in the game, despite increasing enforcement measures and stricter protocols across European competitions.