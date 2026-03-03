Ghana Boxing Federation Unveils New Logo, Signals New Era

The new logo

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has officially unveiled a new logo in a colourful ceremony held on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event drew prominent figures from Ghana’s sporting fraternity, including the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), a representative of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), and members of the federation’s executive board.

Addressing the gathering, NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah called for renewed commitment to amateur boxing and grassroots sports development nationwide. He urged stakeholders to unite in rebuilding and strengthening the sport.

“We need to unite and work hard. I love the logo — it is fashionable and distinct. With this, we can attract more people to love boxing. We are looking forward to producing more boxing champions,” he said.

In his keynote address, GBF President Dauda Fuseni described the unveiling as a historic milestone and a symbol of a broader reform agenda under his leadership.

Fuseni, elected after serving four years as First Vice President, is widely respected within the boxing fraternity as an experienced matchmaker, manager and promoter with over two decades in the sport. His election was seen as a strong endorsement of his vision to reposition Ghanaian boxing.

Beyond the national level, his influence has extended continentally. Shortly after assuming office, he was appointed a board member of the African Boxing Union and named President of African Boxing Zone 2, overseeing the sport across 16 West African countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fuseni emphasised that the new logo represents far more than a visual refresh.

“A logo is more than just a symbol. It represents identity, vision, values and direction. It tells the story of who we are, where we have come from and where we are going,” he noted.

He acknowledged Ghana’s proud boxing heritage on both continental and global stages but stressed the need for a modern, dynamic and forward-looking image as the sport evolves.

According to him, the new emblem symbolises renewal, strength, unity and excellence, reflecting a renewed commitment to professionalism, transparency, youth development and international competitiveness.

BY Wletsu Ransford