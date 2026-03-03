Ghana Mission Boosts Black Queens’ Morale In UAE Amid Safety Concerns

Black Queens, Management and Mission officials

Officials from Ghana’s diplomatic mission in the United Arab Emirates have visited the camp of the Black Queens in a show of solidarity and reassurance as the team competes in the Pink Ladies Cup.

The delegation comprising Consular Officer Percy Okudzeto, Consul and Head of Chancery Abdul-Jalil Sigli Yakubu Abdulai, and Head of Transport Anas Shaibu — met with the players and technical staff to deliver a strong message of support from the Ghanaian government.

The visit comes amid concerns over unrest reported in parts of the UAE. Addressing the team, Consular Officer Percy Okudzeto assured the players that the government, through its embassy, is closely monitoring developments and has prioritised their safety and welfare.

He urged the squad to remain calm and channel their energy into the competition.

“We want the team to stay calm and focus on the competition. The government and the embassy are doing everything possible to ensure your safety and well-being,” he stated.

Echoing those sentiments, Abdul-Jalil Sigli Yakubu Abdulai reaffirmed the mission’s readiness to provide any assistance the team may require throughout their stay, underscoring the embassy’s commitment to their comfort and protection.

Team leadership welcomed the gesture, describing the visit as both timely and uplifting. They noted that the presence of Ghanaian officials had strengthened the squad’s confidence ahead of their matches.

With firm backing from Ghana’s diplomatic representatives in the UAE, the Black Queens remain focused and determined to represent the nation with pride as they pursue success in the Pink Ladies Cup.

BY Wletsu Ransford