One Billion Rising Urges Women To Speak Against Abuse

Vickenzie Gifty Offei (4th L) with stakeholders during the event

The Ghana chapter of One Billion Rising, a global movement to end exploitation against women all over the world, has held a sensitisation event in Wenchi, in the Bono Region.

The event brought together school children and women to educate them on abuses against women and girls.

Country Director for One Billion Rising Ghana, Vickenzie Gifty Offei, explained that speaking up against the abuse of women is a way to end exploitation against girls and women in general.

She said, “I’m rising with the amazing women of my country who have gone through the experience of “Jyoti”, I’m rising for the child in me who I did not think will ever fully recover from what happened to her. I’m rising for that jobless woman who doesn’t have the voice to speak for herself. I’m rising for that housewife who is being beaten by her husband every day. I am rising for that woman that had to leave her marriage for fear of being beaten to death by her husband. I am rising for that woman who has been sentenced to death for killing her husband because of abuse and violence.”

One Billion Rising uses February 14, Valentine’s Day, to create awareness of the difficulties that girls and women face around the world.

She emphasised that the campaign has come to stay in the country, thereby creating platforms for women to communicate and share their stories of abuse and injustices.

“One Billion Rising (OBR) has come to stay in Ghana. Every year on Valentine’s Day in February, Ghanaian women will rise against abuse. OBR is a platform that gives women opportunity to raise their voices against injustices that women face every day in society, in schools, in closure, in culture, at work places, in religious places and in every area of their lives,” she added.

Madam Vickenzie further explained that the platform is a forum for women to speak up, air marital challenges, which will enable women solve their problems if not entirely, and also reduce the stress of habouring pain in order to reduce depression.

She also advised women to stop hiding under the shadow of shyness and silence since some abuse can result in death.

She pointed out that women should encourage other women who truly need the confidence to ride on and make life suitable for living, saying, “So let us help ourselves to help the broken hearted, the emotionally down-casted, the low self-esteemed, and the weaker ones amongst us to rise and smile to a happy life again.”

By Florence Asamoah Adom