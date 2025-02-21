‘Don’t Take Hard Liquor’

Kwabena Kwabena

Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, together with his management has paid a courtesy call on veteran highlife musician, Agya Koo Nimo at his residence in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

This was Kwabena Kwabena’s first visit to the highlife legend, who is credited with a number of songs hit songs.

In a short interaction with Kwabena Kwabena, the renowned highlife musician, Agya Koo Nimo, advised on how to observe good health practices.

“Listen to whatever I say. Why am I 94? The first thing Kwabena, respect your kidneys. Drink a lot of water to clear everything in your kidneys. As for alcohol, you may just take a little,” he said in a video sighted on nydjlive.com.

Using himself as example, Agya Koo Nimo said although he sometimes takes in alcohol, he has tried to stay away from drinks that could be harmful to his health.

“Me, I would just take a bottle of beer, the bitter one. But I do not take hard liquor. Hard liquor will spoil your voice. Your only gift is your voice. I beg you, Kwabena, take good care of yourself,” he told Kwabena Kwabena.

Although this advice was given to the ‘Aso’ hitmaker, Koo Nimo’s caution against alcohol is in tandem with the recent worry raised against the abuse of drugs among some musicians.

A few weeks ago, Kwabena Kwabenasaid on UTV that he had stopped taking in any substance that could affect his health.

As someone who takes great inspiration from Agya Koo Nimo, he is one of the musicians that has kept true to the highlife sound, releasing hits over the years and organising concerts to that effect.