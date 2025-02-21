City Hotel Partners GMA-USA

Dennis Boafo

Organisers of the Ghana Music Awards-USA, have officially partnered with the Tema-based City Hotel ahead of this year’s edition of the event.

Ghana Music Awards-USA falls in line with the City Hotel’s plans to use its platforms to sell Ghanaian music on the global market.

The awards ceremony is being organised to reward deserving Ghanaian artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the growth of Ghana’s music industry.

Unlike previous awards, this year’s event is aimed at taking Ghanaian music to another level by using the crème de la crème in showbiz to exhibit the rich Ghanaian culture.

The partnership makes City Hotel the first hotel to have the privilege to support the goal of the Ghana Music Awards-USA, to promote Ghana’s music and art across the globe.

Speaking at the signing event, Ms. Elizabeth Akoliga, Marketing and Sales Manager at Ike City Hotel, stated that Ghana Music Awards-USA which is organised annually to celebrate Ghanaian musicians both home and abroad serves as a marketing tool for its outfit to connect with diasporans.

She believes the sponsorship will go a long way to market Ike City Hotel to the global market, especially Ghanaians living in America.

The CEO of Ghana Music Awards-USA, Mr. Dennis Boafo, also known as Don D, in his appreciation remarks hinted that the money injected into the scheme this year by Ike City Hotel would go a long way to support the event, and also enhance the production of the event.

He expressed his heart-felt gratitude to the management of the hotel for their kind gesture.

This collaboration underscores City Hotel’s dedication to uplifting Ghanaian creativity and heritage. More than just a sponsorship, the partnership reflects the hotel’s passion for fostering platforms that amplify the voices and rhythms shaping Ghana’s global cultural footprint.