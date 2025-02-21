‘MUSIGA Pays Insurance For Aged Musicians’

Bessa Simons

The leadership of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has revealed that for the past years, the union has paid critical attention to the welfare of its members.

The leadership indicated that a few years ago, the unionintroduced an insurance package for its members, including the aged musicians, through SIC Life.

According to the leadership of MUSIGA, the decision to engage with SIC Life to provide insurance package for members of the union was made to cater for their welfare in these challenging times.

They mentioned that most of the aged musicians who are not in active music business are currently living in deplorable conditions which are affecting their productivity and, therefore, there was the need to put in place an insurance package for them.

AbenaRuthy, second vice president of MUSIGA, in an interview on Joy FM, outlined some initiatives the association is embarking on to help improve the lives of its members.

She noted that apart from the usual welfare contributions of the union, they also have a group insurance policy with SIC Life, adding that the aged in the union do not pay insurance premiums by themselves, but the union pays for them.

“For the elderly ones, they don’t even pay [their premiums]. MUSIGA pays for them. So members of the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF), they are not the ones that pay for their insurance. MUSIGA pays for them.

“We sign them on automatically. Once you clock 60 years, you automatically won’t pay for your insurance. MUSIGA will do that for you,” she said.

She explained that MUSIGA’s partnership agreement with SIC Life allows their members to have insurance packages by paying GH¢100 as premium.

She added that the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund, which was instituted during the tenure of Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour, is still active.

She said fundsare raised through events they organise and donations from individuals.

“It was the MUSIGA Grand Ball that was previously used to fund it, but we haven’t had it for some time now.

“Last year, when we had Ghana Music Month in March, we had a highlife concert at +233 Jazz Bar and Grill. There, we raised funds and we used that for the coffers. This year, we are going to do same,” she noted.