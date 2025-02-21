WR Minister Assures Navy Of His Support

Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson (left) in a handshake with one of the Navy personnel

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has assured the Western Naval Command of his government’s unwavering support to enable the personnel carry out their expected duties.

He praised the Navy personnel for their outstanding efforts in safeguarding Ghana’s territorial waters, and encouraged them to continue their good work for the advancement of the region.

The Regional Minister also acknowledged the crucial role the Navy Command play in protecting businesses and social activities, which are vital for the nation’s economic stability.

The Regional Minister stated this when he paid a familiarisation visit to the Western Naval Command in Sekondi.

Mr. Nelson acknowledged the challenges that confronted the Navy, and pledged his firm commitment to working collaboratively with them to address the issues.

He also emphasised the essential role that security plays in ensuring peace and tranquility for all citizens.

“The economic survival of Ghanaians depends on the security and social stability provided by governments,” he indicated.

He noted that the Western Naval Command has consistently fulfilled its mandate, enabling the people to live their daily lives without fear or anxiety.

“I know you are capable, so let’s focus on our objectives and continue to uphold security. Your commitment to security allows the rest of us to live in peace,” he pointed out.

The minister, however, mentioned that there are other significant security concerns that warrant private discussion.

“There are additional matters we need to address beyond this forum,” he told the personnel.

For his part, Flag Officer Commanding the Western Naval Command, Commodore Emmanuel Ayensu Kwafo, assured that the personnel would continue to carry out their expected duties professionally.

He promised the minister of their full cooperation and solidarity as he assumes his role as Chairman of the Regional Security Council.

The minister later visited the Takoradi Air Force Base in Takoradi and the Second Battalion of Infantry at Apremdo near Takoradi.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi