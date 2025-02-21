GFA To Train Supporters’ Leadership On Enhanced Matchday Safety, Security Protocols

A section of supporters during a football match

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to host a training workshop for the leadership of Supporters Groups.

This workshop aims to educate supporters on the recently approved Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025, which prioritises improving stadium safety and protecting all stakeholders.

The GFA in a statement on its website said it recognises the vital role supporters play in ensuring the successful implementation of these protocols.

“By providing a deeper understanding of their roles and responsibilities, the GFA seeks to foster a collaborative environment that promotes safety and security in stadiums,” it indicated.

The key objectives of the workshop include educating supporters on the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025, discuss best practices for implementing the approved protocols, and providing an open platform for facilitators and participants to share ideas and concerns.

This initiative follows a recent emergency meeting between the GFA and Supporters Groups, where they discussed safety and security protocols, and the importance of cooperation between fans and security personnel.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak