City’s Champions League Journey Ends At Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City’s Champions League journey ended at the Bernabeu as Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick powered Real Madrid to an easy win and a spot in the last 16.

City was trying to overcome a 3-2 deficit from the first leg but were outmatched from the start.

Mbappe’s precise lob in the fourth minute gave Madrid an early lead, and soon after, City lost John Stones to injury.

The French forward scored again after 33 minutes and finished with his third goal just after the hour, sealing the victory. Although Nico Gonzalez pulled a goal back for City, it was not enough to stop their earliest exit from the competition since 2012-13.