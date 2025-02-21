Josephine Kyerewaa Bonsu Excited For Black Queens Call-Up

Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu

German-born Ghanaian winger, Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu, has shared her excitement after earning her first call-up to the Black Queens.

The 25-year-old, who plays for Carl Zeiss Jena in the German Women’s Bundesliga, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome from her new teammates.

Following her first training session, she spoke about her expectations, believing she can contribute her unique playing style.

She also praised the team’s energy and cohesion, saying, “I feel the energy here is crazy… I think with this team, we can achieve something great.”

“I’m beyond grateful for being selected… The ladies, the Queens, made it really easy on me. They took me like family,” she said.

With strong performances in Germany, Kyerewaa Bonsu is eager to integrate fully into the squad and make an impact.

By Wletsu Ransford