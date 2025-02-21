Daniel Laryea To Officiate Egypt, South Africa CHAN Qualifier

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea

Renowned Ghanaian referee, Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, has been appointed to officiate the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) 2nd stage qualifier between Egypt and South Africa.

The high-stakes encounter is set to take place at the Suez Canal Stadium on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 19:30 GMT.

Laryea will lead a team of experienced match officials, including Assistant Referee I Emmanuel Dolagbanu, Assistant Referee II Seth Abletor, and Fourth Official Charles Benle Bulu.

Additionally, Mike Letti from Uganda will serve as the Match Commissioner, while Abderahmane Kelly from Mauritania will act as the Referee Assessor.

FIFA-listed referee since 2014, Laryea has built an impressive reputation on the international stage.

He has officiated at prestigious tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the CAF Champions League, and the CAF Women’s Champions League.

His appointment to this crucial CHAN qualifier highlights his standing as one of Africa’s top referees.

With Egypt and South Africa both eager to secure a place in the CHAN tournament, the match promises to be a thrilling contest, and Laryea’s experience will be crucial in ensuring fair play on the pitch.

By Wletsu Ransford