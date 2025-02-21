Veteran Actor Mawuli Semevo Dies After Fire Accident

Celebrated actor Mawuli Semevo has passed following injuries from a fire incident.

The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital, where he was receiving treatment after suffering burns from a fire accident about a week ago. He was 63.

On February 8, 2025, Judith Addison of Beyond Burns International, a dedicated non-profit organisation committed to providing advocacy and support for burns survivors, reported that Mawuli had been involved in a fire accident and was in critical condition.

“Beyond Burns International got an SOS that something unfortunate has happened. We came here today, and veteran actor Mawuli Semevo has been involved in a severe fire accident. I came here to see him, and his life is hanging in the balance,” Judith said in the video report posted on their social media pages.

According to her, Mawuli was sleeping in his house when it caught fire.

“He has suffered burns up to 44% of his body. He has respiratory injuries and cannot breathe properly.