One Dead, Three Injured In Motorway Accident

AT LEAST one person has been confirmed dead with three others severely injured after a Kia truck ran into pedestrians crossing the Tema-Accra Motorway.

The incident occurred around the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) junction Monday morning when the truck lost control when its break reportedly failed, and in the process run into the pedestrians.

The truck also damaged other vehicles on the country’s major expressway.

The Airport Police Command, which is currently investigating the matter, says it is on a manhunt for the driver who could not be found after the crash.

According to some eyewitnesses at the scene, a Hyundai truck with registration number GT 1547-14 at about 7: 45am run into some pedestrians who were attempting to cross the highway.

They further said that the truck was coming from the Tema end of the road run into the pedestrians killing one instantly and left three others critically injured.

The deceased is said to be a worker with Royal Crown Packaging a subsidiary of Kasapreko Company.

Corpse has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital’s morgue pending autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the injured persons have been rushed to the same Hospital for immediate medical attention.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema