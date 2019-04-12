One District, One Warehouse For Bia West

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday cut sod for the construction of a warehouse at Sefwi Essam in the Western North Region.

The 1,000 metric tons capacity warehouse is under the government’s One District One Warehouse policy.

The construction of warehouses in all the districts would not only minimise post-harvest loses, but would improve the marketing of agriculture produce.

The project is being supervised by the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson

According to the contractor, Opare Asiedu, the warehouse would provide storage for all sorts of grains and other produce as well as the anticipated surpluses under the “Planting for Food and Jobs” policy.

He told DGN Online that the construction of warehouses will be a major booster in the country’s efforts to guarantee food security and the transformation of the agricultural sector.”

He was hopeful that the warehouses will help address poor farm-level practices, poor handling, and poor storage activities that exposes farm produce to moulds, rodents and other pests.

President Akufo-Addo reinforced government’s commitment to accelerating the construction of the warehouses and ensure that each of the warehouses was fitted with modern equipment, including drying or freezing systems.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sefwi Essam