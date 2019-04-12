Amidu To Publish Corruption List

Martin Amidu

A LIST of institutions and individuals who have allegedly directly or indirectly caused financial loss to the state is set to be published.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has hinted that it would soon publish the list that contains cases for investigation.

Board Chairperson of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Linda Ofori Kwarfo, made the disclosure in an interview with Accra-based Class FM.

According to her, the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, would in no time go public on the progress of work on cases so far.

She indicated that a series of underground work had been carried out by the office as it continued to look into a number of cases laid before it.

Madam Ofori Kwarfo stated that “if you look at the Special Prosecutors Act, there is a provision that requires the office to make public to Ghanaians a list of cases it has been working on over a period of time.

She added that “I think it is supposed to be published in the daily newspapers. It is supposed to be seen so that you tell the public I have been working on cases A, B, C, D and these are the results that am getting, these are matters that I have concluded and whatever. I know that the office in due course, not too long from now will publish this list.”

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established under Act 2017 (Act 959) with the aim of fighting corruption.

BY Melvin Tarlue