NUGS Forms Committee To Probe Universities Bill

THE NATIONAL Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has constituted a five-member Committee to critically examine the controversial Public Universities Bill.

According to NUGS, the Committee would collate views of students and student leaders across the country to ensure that concerns, views and suggestions are formally laid before the Ministry of Education.

Members of the Committee include John Mark Bekui, a lawyer and a former Student Representative Council president of the University of Ghana; Courage Kwasi Nobi, a former General Secretary of NUGS; Pius Nimako, a student of law at the Central University College; Kobby Otchere Marfo, a former student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and Knollis Delle, currently the Speaker of Parliament of the University of Development Studies.

In a statement signed by its president and press secretary, Tinkaro Asaro Osei and Kobby Otchere Marfo, respectively, NUGS explained that “the Committee is expected to complete its work and report to president of the Union for onward submission to the Central Committee of the NUGS for necessary actions to be taken.”

BY Melvin Tarlue