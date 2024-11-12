One God Forever Supports Retired Footballers

The CEO presenting an amount of GH¢10,000 to Isaac Gordon, formerly of Ebusua Dwarfs

One God Forever Association on Saturday donated an amount of GH¢10,000 to some retired footballers in the Central Region to honour them for their dedication to the sport’s fraternity.

The initiative forms part of Mohammed Elias’ vision to see to the well-being of retired players, with support from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Glover.

Retired footballers who were present included former Vipers FC trio Joe Debrah, Rashid Yekini and Justice Yekini, alongside former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak player Richard Ackon, Ekow Ghansah of Hearts of Oak and Stephen Ghansah, who also had a stint with Hearts of Oak and BA United.

A cash of GH¢10,000 was presented to former Dwarfs player, Isaac Gordon.

Speaking to Atinka TV, the family of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the kind gesture.

The association, which has Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Titus Glover as its patrons, was formed to support retired footballers who graced the game, as well as cater for its members.

Last month, the association supported ex-Ghanaian international, Agyemang Duah, who is battling with stroke, and other retired players in a bid to put smiles on their faces.

