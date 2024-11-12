Stars Open Camp For Angola, Niger Clashes

Otto Addo

The Black Stars have opened camp in Accra to begin preparations for their final games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Yesterday, the Otto Addo men held their first training session in Accra ahead of the matches against Angola and Niger.

The training session was opened to the media and fans, but today’s session will be held behind closed doors, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Stars will travel to Luanda tomorrow to hold their pre-match mandatory training at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

They face their Angolan counterparts this Friday, in Luanda, and later wrap up the qualifiers at the Accra Stadium against Niger next Monday.

Ghana currently occupies the third position in Group F with just two points from four games, with their qualification hanging by a thread.

The Stars must win their remaining matches and hope against hope that second placed Sudan, who have seven points, lose both of theirs to secure qualification.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum