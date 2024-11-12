PWDs Sensitised On Bawumia’s Bold Policies

A section of PWDs at the sensitisation engagement

OVER A hundred persons with disabilities (PWDs) were engaged on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s manifesto yesterday in Accra.

The sensitisation and engagement programme led by Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, highlighted some of the PWDs policies which include digitalisation, inclusive education, and improved access to healthcare among others.

In his engagement lecture, Mr. Cudjoe indicated that under Dr. Bawumia’s vision, persons with disabilities will benefit from a more inclusive society with increased access to education, employment, and digital services.

He indicated that Dr. Bawumia in his tenure as Vice President has been at the forefront of the digitalisation revolution in Ghana, championing digital inclusivity among Ghanaians.

“His focus on digitalisation will improve accessibility through technology, enabling PWDs to access public services, education, and job opportunities via digital platforms,” he said.

Mr. Cudjoe also mentioned that initiatives like financial inclusion through mobile money and digital banking will empower PWDs by making financial services more accessible. Additionally, policies aimed at inclusive education and vocational training will equip PWDs with practical skills, enhancing their employability and participation in the workforce.

The Minister for Public Enterprises also mentioned that introducing the Free Tertiary Education Scholarship for PWDs, which will be implemented in the next Bawumia government, will remove financial barriers that may prevent individuals with disabilities from pursuing higher education.

The initiative ensures that PWDs have equal educational opportunities, empowering them to acquire the skills and knowledge needed for better career prospects.

“Aside from that, Dr. Bawumia’s administration plans to elevate the National Council on Persons with Disability to an Authority, giving it more power, resources, and autonomy to implement policies and initiatives for PWDs,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke