The Politics of Insults: A Call For Respect in Ghana’s 2024 Election Campaign

John Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The upcoming 2024 elections in Ghana have sparked a new trend of political exchanges between candidates and their supporters. Unfortunately, rather than focusing on policies and progress, the discourse has turned personal and bitter, especially with the recent incident where former President John Dramani Mahama allegedly called Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia “STUPID.” Such a statement is unfortunate, reflecting poorly on the quality of our political discussions and setting a worrying precedent as we approach the elections. This type of rhetoric is a dangerous trend that Ghanaians must reject as we decide the future of our country.

The Background: Questioning and Insulting

This incident raises fundamental concerns about respect in political discourse. Former President Mahama posed five questions to Dr. Bawumia, a prominent contender in the 2024 elections, and in response, Dr. Bawumia raised 50 counter-questions without resorting to insults or inflammatory language. This contrast highlights two approaches to political discourse: one grounded in substantive questions and the other slipping into personal attacks.

A well-functioning democracy relies on debates that elevate ideas, policies, and visions for the future. Resorting to insults, especially in a public arena, reveals a lack of respect for the electorate and undermines the principle of constructive political competition. Ghana’s issues—from economic challenges to educational reforms—require leaders who can articulate practical solutions rather than those who distract voters through disparaging comments.

Mahama’s Responsibility to Apologize

If Ghana is to move forward, leaders need to be held accountable for their words and actions. Former President Mahama should apologize to Dr. Bawumia and the Ghanaian people for allowing personal attacks to cloud the 2024 campaign. His words do not just reflect a personal opinion; they send a message about the tone and content he believes should guide our nation’s political conversations.

An apology from Mahama would demonstrate his respect for the democratic process and Ghanaian citizens who look to him as a former leader. In the spirit of democracy, one would expect our politicians to be models of decorum and civility, reflecting values that uplift the nation and its people. At this moment, Mr. Mahama can set an example by making a public apology that shows respect for his opponents and the principles of healthy debate.

The Call for a Mature and Respectful Campaign

Insults have no place in campaign strategies. Ghanaians deserve leaders who respect their intelligence and engage in discourse that enlightens rather than divides.

Resorting to personal attacks and name-calling is not only divisive but a reflection of weak arguments. Ghana needs leaders who will prioritize the nation’s progress over personal grudges.

Political leaders should compete based on ideas, solutions, and visions for Ghana. As we near the 2024 elections, voters should be vigilant and reject candidates who prioritize insults over issues. Ghanaians must come together to denounce this negative approach to campaigning and hold their leaders accountable to higher standards. A vote for civility is a vote for progress; only by demanding a respectful discourse can we protect the quality of our democracy and ensure that our leaders remain accountable to the people.

Why Insults Have No Place in Ghana’s Future

In a multi-party democracy, differences in opinions are natural, and debates are essential for democratic progress. However, when these differences turn into insults, they threaten the fabric of our society. Insults add nothing to the discussion and instead alienate voters, increase division, and distract from the real issues facing our country.

Dr. Bawumia’s response—posing questions without stooping to insults—demonstrates the level of respect and maturity expected from anyone aspiring to lead Ghana. He shows that differences can be addressed with composure, and public discourse does not have to descend into attacks.

In the spirit of democracy and national unity, Ghanaians should demand more from their leaders. Insults and inflammatory language should not determine the outcome of the 2024 elections. I call on former President Mahama to apologize to Dr. Bawumia and on all candidates to uphold civility in their campaigns. Only by raising the standards of our political discourse can we ensure a future of dignity, respect, and true progress for all Ghanaians. The 2024 elections should be about policies, plans, and possibilities—not personal attacks.

By Nana Asare Baffour