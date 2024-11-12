Shatta Wale & Girlfriend Welcome First Child

Dancehall icon Shatta Wale and his partner, Maali, have welcomed their first child, a milestone that has fans flooding social media with congratulations.

Maali shared the news on Instagram on November 12, 2024, posting a photo of her baby bump with the caption “God Did,” tagging Shatta Wale to mark the joyous occasion.

Shatta Wale added to the celebration by posting a video of himself and Maali dressed in all-white attire, joyfully dancing together to his new track, “Wash,” in honour of their new addition.

In the video, the couple’s happiness is evident as they mark their transition into parenthood.

For months, fans speculated about Maali’s pregnancy due to her extended absence from social media, and rumours only grew louder with sightings of the couple together.

The official announcement has delighted their followers, who have filled the comments with heartfelt messages for the new parents.

Shatta Wale and Maali went public with their relationship in 2023, captivating fans with their chemistry and frequent posts together.

The couple’s announcement has brought a different of excitement to Shatta Wale’s career, as fans eagerly watch him embrace both his music and family life.