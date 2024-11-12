Ras Kuuku Calls Out Music Industry For Not Appreciating Him & Yaa Pono

Reggae and dancehall artist Ras Kuuku has voiced his dissatisfaction with the lack of acknowledgement he and his fellow artist, Yaa Pono, have received in Ghana’s music industry.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM on November 11, 2024, Ras Kuuku expressed frustration over feeling sidelined despite years of contributing to the industry and mentoring younger artists.

Ras Kuuku, who won the 2020 TGMA “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year,” noted that he has helped groom several rising artists, but their appreciation fades once they achieve stardom.

Reflecting on this, he said, “There are a lot of artists in the country I helped groom, but once they made it, they didn’t recognize me. Even before Ebony became popular, Bullet called me once to feature on a song with his new artist. Yaa Pono has also done a lot for others, but has he received the appreciation he deserves?”

The reggae star went on to praise his live performance skills, asserting that he is unmatched in Ghana. “When it comes to performance in Ghana,

I am the best. I haven’t had the chance to showcase this as much as I should, but when it comes to performing with a live band or even on a beat, no one comes close,” he confidently stated