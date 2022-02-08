One Injured As 5-Bedroom House Gutted In Bantama

A nurse is battling for her life at a health facility following explosion which occurred at Atafoa New-Site, a suburb of Bantama in the Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate incident happened when the gas cylinder the victim was using to cook reportedly exploded.

This resulted in complete razed down of a 5-bedrooms house belonging to the victim.

Eyewitness explained that the inferno which occurred February 7, 2022 at about 6:30pm was caused by gas.

According to the eyewitness, “The land lady is a nurse, yesterday evening she was preparing her meal with a gas but unfortunately, it exploded, burning the woman beyond recognition and also ravaged the building completely.”

Meanwhile, the victim has been hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for treatment .

By Vincent Kubi