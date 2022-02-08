Ghana To Introduce Chip Embedded Passport- Ayorkor Botchway

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that its taking steps to introduce the Chip Embedded Passports this year.

This new system, according to the ministry is to enhance the security features of the current passport system.

Sector Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway made this disclosure at a media briefing in Accra on Monday.

The Ministry, she said, has also established 13 Passport Application Centres across the country to ease congestion, especially in Accra, Tamale and Kumasi.

Meanwhile, the Ministry says it currently does not have the 38-page passport booklet in stock.

It explained that this is due to supply chain constraints globally as a result of COVID19 pandemic.

However, efforts are in place to ensure these are received soonest.

By Vincent Kubi