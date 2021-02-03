One Suicide Too Many

Two police officers – a superior officer and the other, another rank – have both allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind their families to mourn them.

As for their colleagues, they would like others outside the Service wonder what could have caused the anomalous situation.

The answer might be farfetched, the subject not being an ordinary one, its bearing on the cognitive segment of the body making it specialised. Only the experts in psychology and psychiatry can help us out of this quagmire and of course when they are let in.

A few years ago, a police officer at Tema opened fire fatally on his in-law or so before ending his life. A sorry incident as it was, it expectedly made disturbing headlines.

Stressful situations when not properly managed can lead to depression, the consequences of which can be fatal to both the victims and others around them.

Unfortunately, the authorities have not found it necessary to delve into these isolated yet critical developments. A man does not commit suicide without a cause.

Indeed, those around such persons are able to observe unusual behaviours from them. In most cases, the exuding anomalous situations do not prompt questions and let alone interventions.

Matters bordering on especially psychiatry are usually avoided by the community. Members of our local communities hardly understand that mental degeneration like other ailments require specialist diagnosis and treatment.

We, however, allow these situations to degenerate so badly that the negative consequences such as necessitated this write-up to crop up.

In a previous editorial following the Tema police officer going on a shooting spree, we did ask that commanders observe the men and women under their commands.

Such observations would prime the commanders to intervene when necessary by requesting medical intervention and keeping such personnel away from firearms.

Even when personnel become pensive and withdraw to themselves, there is cause for concern more so when they belong to an armed service such as law enforcement.

It is reckless when victims of depression are allowed to go on normal duties and even armed. Such persons pose danger not to themselves but to their colleagues and families.

The death of the two police officers should be probed psychologically, with a view to establishing the cause of the outcome so future recurrences can be obviated.

Periodic psychological assessment of law enforcement officers is advised and encouraged.

We can feel the anguish of the devastated bereaved families as they weather the avoidable situation they find themselves in.

The suicide note of the Superintendent should contain a lot about what led him to the regrettable end.

These should inform a policy change in managing personnel not only in the law enforcement agency but other regimented services.