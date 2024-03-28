One week Held For Late John Kumah…To Be Buried May 18

John Ampontuah Kumah, the late Deputy Finance Minister and Member (MP) of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The 45-year-old lawmaker passed away earlier this month following some health conditions, leaving behind a wife and six children.

known affectionately as Lawyer John Kumah among his constituents, was widely regarded as a man of integrity with a keen focus on job creation.

He was a beacon of hope for both the young and old in his community.

A one-week observance was held in Ejisu on Thursday, where dignitaries, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and sympathizers gathered at Kumah’s hometown to mourn his passing.

Many attendees, including his constituents, donned red and black attire as a sign of their sorrow and grief. They remembered Kumah as a hardworking individual who dedicated his life to public service.

The final funeral rites for Kumah will take place on Sunday, May 18, 2024. It is expected to be a solemn and dignified occasion as family, friends, and colleagues pay their last respects to the late Deputy Finance Minister.

The funeral service will be held at a local church, followed by the burial ceremony at the Ejisu Cemetery.

Ghana has lost a passionate advocate for job creation and a dedicated public servant. Kumah’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations in their pursuit of a better Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi