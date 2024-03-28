Power Outage Hits 25 Areas In Accra East, West Regions

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that more than 25 areas or communities in the Accra East and West regions will experience power outages.

The affected areas include Ghana Steel, Palace Mall, Furniture Citi, Lovely Transport, Kpone Barrier, Kingdom Transport, GPHA Terminal (Kpone), Sethi Realty, Abodakpi Farms, and Kpone Dump Site.

Additionally, Bediako, Golf City, and its environs are also affected, along with Kwabenya, Agbogba, Maryera, part of Teiman, Ayi Mensah, Katapor, Top Herbal, Bohye, Abloradjei, Pure Water, Pokuase Township, Fountain Gate, and surrounding areas.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ECG apologized to its customers in both regions.

The company attributed the outages to a shortfall in power supply by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to their Pokuase Bulk Supply Point and the Smelter 2 Bulk Supply Point.

The timeline for restoring power to these areas remains unclear, causing concern among many ECG customers. Customers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the power distributor’s reluctance to issue a timetable to guide their plans.

The power outages have sparked anger among Ghanaians, especially after the Minister for Energy, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, stated that there is no ‘dumsor’ (persistent power outages), and thus no need for a timetable.

Despite the worsening situation, neither GRIDCo nor ECG has provided any explanation to the public, leading to criticism from stakeholders.

