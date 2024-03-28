Vice President Bawumia Donates 100 Laptop Computers To KNUST In Fulfilment Of Promise

In a remarkable act of generosity, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has delivered on his promise to donate 100 laptop computers to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The donation was made this morning in a ceremony attended by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, and the Registrar of the prestigious institution.

During the 57th Congregation Ceremony of KNUST, the Vice President pledged to provide the university with the much-needed technological resources. Today, he fulfilled this commitment by personally presenting a hundred laptop computers to the institution.

Gideon Boako, spokesperson of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed his delight in being able to contribute to the progress of higher education in Ghana through this gesture.

He highlighted that the Vice President’s donation would directly benefit students and faculty members at KNUST, fostering an environment conducive to academic learning and cutting-edge research.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, lauded Vice President Bawumia’s magnanimity, emphasizing the importance of technology in the university’s pursuit of excellence.

The laptops, she explained, would be distributed to various departments and faculties, ensuring that students across the campus have access to these invaluable tools for their studies.

Furthermore, Prof. Dickson emphasized that the Vice President’s commitment to enhancing educational facilities at KNUST would inspire other well-meaning individuals and institutions to offer their support to the institution.

She expressed her gratitude on behalf of the entire university community, assuring that these laptops would be put to optimal use.

The Registrar of KNUST also extended his appreciation to Vice President Bawumia, recognizing the significance of this donation in improving the overall learning experience for students. He stressed the importance of data-driven research and how the laptops would assist the faculty in producing groundbreaking research outputs.

This generous act by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia not only demonstrates his commitment to empowering the educational sector but also highlights the government’s dedication to promoting and uplifting institutions of higher learning.

The laptops will undoubtedly facilitate a more stimulating academic environment, fostering innovation and equipping KNUST students with the necessary tools to excel in their chosen fields.

As the laptops are distributed to various departments and faculties, the entire KNUST community eagerly awaits the transformative impact it will have on teaching, learning, and research endeavors.

By Vincent Kubi