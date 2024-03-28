ZEN Opens 50th Fuel Station

ZEN Petroleum, a Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC), recently celebrated the opening of its 50th Fuel Retail Station in Ghana.

The new fuel station is located at Goaso in the Ahafo Region.

Director of Retail ZEN, Prince Awuley, said, “We are excited to continue to expand our reach and serve our communities with top-quality fuel at the right quantity and price”.

He indicated that since 2012, ZEN has embarked on growing a network of modern user-friendly retail stations, where safety and customer service are at the forefront of the design.

“Our retail network consistently offers the lowest pump prices across Ghana. We deeply appreciate our valued customers for the immense support and are committed to continuously giving them a fueling experience like no other” he added.

Mr. Awuley further stated that ZEN has built a loyal customer base by emphasizing service integrity and customer satisfaction, with a commitment to the 3Rs: Right quantity, Right quality, and Right price.

ZEN with a workforce of 1200 employees and a monthly supply of over 30 million liters of fuel, is a trusted partner in supplying fuel products to various sectors in Ghana.

The company has been the preferred fuel supplier for leading mines in Ghana since securing its first contract in 2009.

ZEN’s investments in a secure supply chain and storage facilities with a capacity of 30,000 MT ensure timely and reliable deliveries.

Mr. Awuley said as ZEN reaches this significant milestone of 50 active service stations, the company remains dedicated to providing top-quality fuel and exceptional service to communities across Ghana.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke