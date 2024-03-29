4 Caged Over Alleged Murder of Businessman At Gushegu

The Tamale Magistrate court has remanded four persons into police custody in connection with the alleged murder of a businessman at Zingban, a community near Gushegu in the Northern region

The suspects are Baba Abuba, Mayiuba Mayiubor, Wunbei Abu, and James Adam.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and robbery, as per Section 46 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1980, Act 29 when they appeared in court on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The suspects are expected to reappear in court on April 11, 2024.

The deceased businessman Baba Barnabas, 39, a soya beans dealer, was said to have embarked on a journey to Gushegu to buy some soya beans from his partners in the area.

The deceased is said to have been ambushed by the suspects and allegedly killed at Zingban, a community near Gushegu, and made away with an amount of GHS 350,000 carried by the deceased to buy soya beans.

However, the police have since retrieved GHS 320,000 from the suspects.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale