Only Thieves Want Mahama To Come Back – Abronye

Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye

Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party and Secretary of a group calling itself #Fixing The Country, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC says anyone who is calling for the second coming of John Mahama as President is a thief.

According to him, “Anyone who is calling for John Mahama to return is a thief, those people want Mahama back in power so that they can steal money as they use to”, adding that “such people want Mr. Mahama to return so that they can find ways of amassing wealth”.

Abronye who was speaking on the Seat Show on Net 2 TV, on Wednesday, said “the reason why some people are peeved with the Akufo-Addo led administration is that they feel the President has shared the national cake equitably rather than giving it out to a select few”.

He alleged that during the Mills/Mahama administration, the NDC kingpins hid behind the veil of organizing capacity-building seminars as a means to steal money from the state purse.

Abronye questioned that if not corruption, what could be the motive behind persons who are calling for the return of Mahama, and asked whether such people cannot see the social interventions, infrastructure development, and the economic growth that has taken place in Ghana during the era of President Akufo-Addo.

BY Daniel Bampoe