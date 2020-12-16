Onua TV Presents ‘Bronya Dwa Kese3’

Francis Doku

One of Ghana’s local language television channels, Onua TV, is set to celebrate this year’s yuletide with a pre-Christmas sales fair dubbed ‘Onua TV Bronya Dwa Kese3.’

The five-day fair is scheduled to take place from December 20 to December 24, 2020 at the forecourt of the National Theatre in Accra between the hours of 8am to 7pm each day.

It is expected to attract a lot of Ghanaian exhibitors who will showcase their various made-in Ghana products.

The fair is packed with a lot of activities to keep patrons entertained as they shop for products.

On display will be made-in-Ghana products which include clothes, shoes, bags, jewelleries, chairs, and many others.

Patrons are promised an unforgettable experience as they will get to see, sample, make new discoveries and purchase authentic Ghanaian made products at unbeatable prices.

Management of Onua TV has revealed that there will be several vendors to sell everything members of the public will require to enable them have a memorable festive season.

The General Manager of Media General Television, Francis Doku, indicated that “Christmas is a very important celebration for Christians and other Ghanaians. Over the years, we have witnessed the difficulty people hoping to shop at the major markets face due to human and vehicular traffic. As a human-centered media organisation, we wanted to create a one stop shop for members of the public to easily buy all they need for the festivities. Importantly, members of the general public will have items moderately priced and discounted at the fair.”

He added that there will be amazing discounts, giveaways and several fun activities.