Opanka Releases New Song Hold On

Opanka

Hiplife artiste, Opanka, has officially released his new single titled, ‘Hold on’ featuring one of Ghana’s finest songwriters, Kofi Kinaata.

The danceable song is one of the numerous singles the hiplife artiste has released.

The song, which was produced by Fox Beatz and mixed by Master Garzy is available on all the social media platforms including YouTube, and iTunes.

Since its release, radio DJs and presenters have been branding the ‘Hold On’ single as a promising one.

The ‘Mepe No Sa’ rapper is looking forward to breaking into the Ghanaian music scene with his new single followed by other hit singles by the close of the year.

With his unique rap style, Opanka is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music scene.

“The aim of the song is to inspire people during this time and holding on to their faith. I hope it would make a difference in the lives of people especially during the pandemic,” he said.

Opanka has numerous hit singles to his credit including ‘Wedding Car’, ‘Sure’, ‘Obia Ni Ne Taste’, among others.