Baptist Donates To Covid-19 Fund

Rev Enoch Nii Narh Thompson presenting the cheque to the Chief of Staff as others look on

The Ghana Baptist Convention has donated an amount of GH¢100,000 to the National Covid-19 Fund.

The donation is the contribution of a subsidiary church, the Triumphant Baptist Church (TBC) of Kwadaso, Kumasi.

The gesture was the first step of a special contribution instituted by the convention to receive donations from its member churches and individual members to support the efforts of government towards stopping the spread of the virus.

Presenting the cheque, a seven-member delegation led by Reverend Enoch Nii Narh Thompson, Vice President of Ministries and Rev. Washington Komla Darke, Vice President of Administration of the church, acknowledged government’s effort at containing and controlling the pandemic and assured that they will continue to support government’s efforts to rid Ghana of the dreaded disease.

Receiving the donation, Mrs Akosua Frema Opare-Osei, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, thanked the convention and its member-church, TBC, for their generosity and kindness.

She entreated the convention to encourage its members to endeavour to observe all the appropriate protocols to curb the spread of the virus.

Mrs Opare-Osei also admonished that any suspected infected persons should not fear any form of stigma but avail themselves quickly for testing and early treatment.

Rev. Darke, Vice President, Administration of the GBC, speaking on the sidelines, used the opportunity to call on all member-churches and individual members of the Ghana Baptist Church to make donations into the convention’s Covid-19 Fund to support the efforts of government in fighting the disease.

He also stressed the need for all to observe the necessary protocols in keeping the virus at bay, adding that, all non-essential service providers should stay at home in compliance to the restriction of movement, as recently directed by the President.

“Deliberately stay at home to deliberately stop the virus,” he added.

Deacon Anthony Adu-Nketiah, Chairman of the Body of Deacons of TBC, on his part, also commended government’s efforts to contain the epidemic.

He affirmed the call on all local congregations, assemblies or churches of all denominations to create local Covid-19 accounts to receive donations from their members for onward transfer into their National Denominational Covid-19 accounts from which donations can be made to aid the fight against the pandemic.

“As Christians, we should let our light shine by championing this course in the country in times like these,” he added.

Other members of the delegation were Rev Kwaku Frimpong, Associate Pastor; Pastor Dennis Agyemang, Deputy Associate Pastor; Deacon James Amoateng Antwi; the church secretary and Deacon Benjamin Adjei, the Chairman of Finance Committee; all of the Triumphant Baptist Church.