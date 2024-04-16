Open Doors Ministries Founder Goes Home April 27

The Founder and President of the Open Doors Ministries and General Overseer of the Open Doors Churches International, Bishop Juliana Peprah- Sunshine, has gone to be with the Lord.

The Minister of the Gospel who passed on few months ago after a short illness was 86, and left behind three children, six grand children and four great-grand children.

A Thanksgiving Service follows on April 28 at the Open Doors Churches International Auditorium, Akweteman, near New Achimota in Accra, at 9 a.m.

A Burial Service will be held at the Pentecost Park, Achimota Central Church of Pentecost in Accra on the April 27, at 8 a.m.

She will be interred at the Bethel Outreach Ministries Cemetery, Agona Nsaba in the Central Region.