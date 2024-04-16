header ad banner
Open Doors Ministries Founder Goes Home April 27

April 16, 2024

 

The Founder and President of the Open Doors Ministries and General Overseer of the Open Doors Churches International, Bishop Juliana Peprah- Sunshine, has gone to be with the Lord.

The Minister of the Gospel who passed on few months ago after a short illness was 86, and left behind three children, six grand children and four great-grand children.

A Thanksgiving Service follows on April 28 at the Open Doors Churches International Auditorium, Akweteman, near New Achimota in Accra, at 9 a.m.

A Burial Service will be held at the Pentecost Park, Achimota Central Church of Pentecost in Accra on the April 27, at 8 a.m.

She will be interred at the Bethel Outreach Ministries Cemetery, Agona Nsaba in the Central Region.

