Open Your Eyes, Nana Addo’s Record Is Unmatched- NPP Tells Oti Chief

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Oti Region branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as “shameful, packed lies and propaganda” comments made by one Nana Chere, a divisional chief within the Akyode paramountcy in Nkwanta, that the governing party has done nothing in the region.

According to the NPP, the comments by the self-styled paramount chief were just to extol non-existent virtues of John Mahama, who they described as “the worst president Ghana has ever had.”

Speaking at a press conference in Damba on Thursday 21st October, 2021, the NPP’s Oti Region communications director, Seidu Musa explained that, the party would have ordinarily ignored the chief’s comment, “but he has consistently engaged openly in partisan politics for the NDC, contrary to the national constitution.”

“We, however, feel compelled to respond to him this time round because he has taken his partisan politics beyond tolerable limits. We also want to cease the opportunity to correct some blatant falsehoods he has peddled, and to set the records straight,” Musa said.

He added: “He is only a divisional chief within the Akyode paramountcy in Nkwanta. Nkwanta has three ‘paramountcies’ that are all represented at the Oti Regional House of Chiefs which comprise the Ntrobos, the Adeles and the Akyodes. So, the claim that he is a paramount chief is a palpable falsehood and should be ignored.”

On Nana Chere’s claim that Mahama was cheated in the 2020 general elections, the Party said, “his age-long wish that John Mahama will be President again after 2024 so that he can be elevated into a paramount chief will never materialize, Insha Allah. The good people of this country overwhelmingly rejected John Mahama in 2016. They rejected John Mahama in 2020, and will continue to reject John Mahama anyday anytime, because he has nothing good to offer the good people of this country. Ghana has moved on. We have a visionary leader in President Akufo-Addo, who is focused on delivering the public good.”

“The record of President Akufo-Addo is unmatched. Nana Chere should open his eyes and come to terms with this reality. Oti has moved on. Ghana has moved on, and so, Nana should move on. Let’s all contribute our quota in supporting our Government to build a Ghana of prosperity for all,” Musa pointed out.

Musa listed some of the projects that President Akufo-Addo has done for the Oti Region as follows:

1. Constructed Business Resources Center at Kadjebi

2. Constructed 800 capacity boys and girls dormitory at KASEC

3. Constructed six unit classroom block each at Dodi Papase SHS and Ahamansu SHS respectively

4. Constructed 10 CHP zones across the Kadjebi District.

6. Construction of Ultra modern District Assembly Complex Hall.

7. Construction of Kpassa New Market

8. Construction of Kpassa–Mamakura Road

9. Construction of CHIP Compound at Obitie

10. Completion of Kpassa Senior High Technical School Dining and Assembly Hall

11. Construction of Ultra Modern Toilet Facilities at Sibi central, Damanko and Koni No 2

12. Construction of 6 unit Classroom block with office at Donkor Akura.

13. Construction of 6 unit Classroom block with office at Nyameboa.

14. Construction of 3 unit Classroom block with office at Sibi central–JHS

15. Construction of 6 unit Classroom block at Kpassa Senor High Technical school.

16. Extension of Rural Electrification to Nabu.

17. Extension of Rural Electrification to Ogando.

18. Extension of Rural Electrification to Koni No_1. and 2

19. Construction of 20 market Sheds at Sibi

20. Construction of 20 market Sheds at Damanko.

21. Construction of 3 unit classroom block – Abrowankor

22. Construction of District court- complex Chinderi

23. Construction of CHIPS compound- Abrowanko

24. Construction of 10 seater toilet facility at- Bejamese and Chinderi

26. Sixteen (16) communities been connected to the National grid in nchumuru District

27. Construction of District Chief Executive (DCE) bangalow- Chinderi

28. Construction of 20 bed capacity female Ward- Borea No. 2

29. Construction of market sheds- Chato Chayo and Borea No. 2

30. Construction of borehole in five communities- Nandikrom, Korkorse, Kwameakura, Akaneim and Majimaji Beposu

31. Construction of Jasikan-Bodada road

32. Construction of Oti Regional Education Office Complex and senior staff bungalows at Jasikan

33. Construction of 800 bed capacity girls dormitory at Bueman SHS

34. Construction of six until classroom block at Bueman SHS

35. Construction of 6 classroom Block, office and store at Nsuta Ketsi

36. Extension of rural electrification at Nsuta, Atakrom, Guaman an Jasikan all in Jasikan Municipality

37. Building of Biakoye District Assembly complex, Nkonya Kadjebi

38. District Court complex Bowiri – Kwamekrom

39. District court Judge bungalow, Tapa- Abotoase

40. Abotoase market roads, Tapa-Abotoase

41. Kwamekrom Newtown road, Bowiri – Kwamekrom

42. Building of Oti Regional Health Directorate, and senior staff bungalows Worawora.

43. Construction of Oti Regional High Court complex Dambai

44. Construction of O.R.C.C office complex and senior staff bungalows at Dambai

45. Street lighting project in the regional capital.

46. Construction of YEA regional office complex Dambai

47. Reconstruction of Dambai Market

48. Construction of regional offices of National Ambulance service

49. Business Resource Center at Dambai

50. Yam and Cassava chips processing factory at Adonkwanta

51. Waste recycling plant at Yabram.

52. Regional Feader roads office complex and and senior staff bagalows, Kete Krachi

53. Drone distribution center, Krachi

54. Connection 36 communities to the electricity grid in Krachi West Municipality.

55. Improvement of mobile network connectivity in 6 communities in krachi west Municipality

56. Ultramodern Police station in Ehiamankyene.

57. Construction of Nkyenenkyene to Chantai road.

58. Construction is 400 capacity dormitory at Nkwanta SHS

59. Construction of classroom block an dormitory, Ntroboman SHS

60. Regional office of Ministry of Food and Agriculture and senior staff bungalows, Nkwanta.