Police Chase Another Shatta Wale Accomplice

Shatta Wale

Accra FM presenter, Nana Romeo has been invited by the Accra Regional Police Criminal Investigation Department (COD) to assist in the ongoing investigation into the said hoax shooting of self-styled Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service and signed by Chief Superintendent, Joseph Oppong, Crime Officer of the aforementioned police command, Nana Romeo was ordered to report himself to the police by Friday, 22nd October 2021.

The police also requested a copy of the video where Jesus Ahoufe predicted the shooting of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

“On September 28, 2021, the accused made a statement on your programme Ayeeko Ayeeko on Accra 100.5 Fm hosted by Romeo Ansah that a popular Ghanaian dancehall arstite called Charles will be attacked and shot October 18, 2021 as a popular South Africa musician was killed in the year 2007.

We would appreciate if you could release a copy of the video recording of the programme to us to assist in our investigation.

We also request that you release the host of the program, mentioned above to us on Friday, 21/10/2021 at 10.00 am to also assist us in this investigation”, an excerpt of the statement concluded.

By Vincent Kubi