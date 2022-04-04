Oppong Nkrumah Builds JHS Block For Ayirebi Presby School

The JHS block

TWO SUSPECTED car snatchers were reportedly beaten to a pulp following a failed car snatching operation Saturday morning.

The two suspects, whose identities have been shielded for now, had hired an unsuspecting taxi driver in Kumasi to Apaaso near Anwiankwanta on the Kumasi-Obuasi highway at 9am.

The hoodlums, who had earlier on taken the driver to other places like Santaase and Anwiankwanta, attempted to snatch the Kia taxi cab, with registration number AW 6223-21, from Dennis Yeboah, 33, in a bush at Apaaso.

The driver, who had already been assaulted and injured by the two suspects, mustered courage and shouted to attract an irate mob to the scene, who subjected the two hoodlums to severe beatings.

The two, according to a police report, fell unconscious after being subjected to beatings from the mob. The Bekwai police finally rescued the suspects and sent them to the hospital for treatment.

The police, who confirmed the incident, said Yeboah, the taxi driver, on Saturday around 2pm reported to the Bekwai police that two men, in their late 30s, hired his car to several places but tried to snatch his car at Apaaso.

“That, after sending them to Santasi, Anwiankwanta and on reaching Apaaso, the said suspects attempted to tie him up with a blue/white nylon rope, assaulted him with a walking stick and stabbed his left hand with a scissor and finally robbed him of his Nokia mobile phone valued GH¢80.00.

“That the said suspects attempted robbing him of his Kia morning taxi cab with registration no. AW 6223-21 but he screamed for help and some of the town folks at Apaaso, rushed to the scene to rescue him.

“That, the town folks subjected the robbers to severe beatings until they fell unconscious,” the report said, adding, “The Bekwai District Patrol team and the commander rushed to the scene and arrested the robbers.”

The robbers are currently receiving treatment at the Bekwai Municipal Hospital under police guard.

Exhibits retrieved at the scene include a blue/white nylon rope and a black walking stick.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi