Oppong Nkrumah, JAK Foundation Hold Health Screening For Ofoase Ayirebi Constituents

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has partnered the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation, to organize a medical screening for some residents in the Ofoase Ayirebi of the Eastern Region where he serves as a Member of Parliament.

The exercise also coincided with a mentorship program for over 800 students at the Ayirebi Senior High School.

The program formed part of activities marking the 81st birthday of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

A senior management member of the Foundation revealed that the exercise was also organized in recognition of the outstanding performance of the MP as a means of motivating young and promising individuals in the country.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, an award-winning MP and Minister, has remained strongly attached to his constituency, constantly finding out ways of improve living conditions of residents there.

From provision of electricity, pipe borne water, and support for students, the MP has continued to demonstrate that he truly cares for his constituents.

The constituents were taken through Breast screening, Hepatitis B test , Body mass, Hypertension test among others.

The team from the J. A Kufuor foundation included doctors, nurses, lab technicians, scholars and was led by Dr. Pascal Brenya.

They were received by Mr. Andrews Owusu Debrah, an assistant to the MP of Ofoase Ayirebi, the DCE for Akyemansa hon. Paul Asamoah, NPP Constituency executives and Ayirebi polling station executives.

