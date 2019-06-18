Opportunity International Relocates Abuakwa Branch

Guests at the opening of the new office

Opportunity International Savings and Loans has officially relocated its Abuakwa branch in the Atwima Nkwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region to a new location to serve the needs of its cherished customers.

The colourful event brought together key personalities in the community, the clients and the management of Opportunity International to a durbar.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Opportunity International, Kwame Owusu-Boateng, in his welcome address, assured the clients of Opportunity International that the institution was fully compliant with Bank of Ghana regulations. Besides, he affirmed the institution’s strong liquidity position to meet its clients’ obligations as and when they are due.

He expressed his gratitude to all the clients of the institution for their continued support and dedication during the past 15 years of operation in Ghana and the seven years of their existence in the Atwima Nkwabiagya District.

The guest speaker for the occasion, Michael Amaoh Awuku, Municipal Chief Executive of Atwima Kwabiagya District, encouraged the public not to be perturbed by the problems that had plagued the banking sector in recent times. He said the action by the Central Bank was aimed at weeding out fraudulent and weak financial institutions to make the banking system stronger and resilient to serve the general public better.

He said although public confidence in the banking sector had waned, there are still some well-structured financial institutions such as Opportunity International which has stood the test of time. He, therefore, encouraged the general public to do good business with the institution.

The chairman of the event and the board chairman of the company, Katey Assem, in his closing remarks, advised the clients of the Opportunity International to take advantage of the company’s wide range financial services and technological platforms such as cell phone banking and ATMs with e-Zwich and GH-link compatibility.

The company has 43 outlets that are dotted in nine regions out of the 16 regions of Ghana and with a total asset of GH¢ 235.1 million and shareholders net worth of GH¢40.5 million.